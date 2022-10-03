TWD Universe Trailer Teases Walking Dead Spinoffs, Rick & Michonne Series

For The Walking Dead, the end is only the beginning. After the flagship airs its last eight episodes (concluding with the November 20th series finale), AMC's Walking Dead Universe is getting bigger — and deader — in 2023. During Sunday's "Lockdown" midseason premiere of The Walking Dead, the cabler revealed a new trailer previewing the three spinoffs slated to premiere next year on AMC and AMC+: TWD: Dead City, starring Maggie and Negan (Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan); the untitled series focused on Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus); and the Rick & Michonne series reuniting Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira).

The official TWD Universe trailer, which you can watch above, also teased the new season of Fear the Walking Dead, returning with Season 8 in 2023. See descriptions for the new Walking Dead spinoff shows below.

The Walking Dead: Dead City: Previously titled Isle of the Dead, TWD: Dead City "envisions the popular Maggie and Negan characters traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror." See the first look here.

Daryl Dixon: Set in Paris, France, Daryl "wakes up and finds himself somewhere on the European continent and tries to piece together what happened," AMC Networks chief Dan McDermott told EW. "How did he get here? How's he going to get home?"

Rick & Michonne: Taking place in a location never before seen in TWDU, "This series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead... And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

The spinoffs set to expand the world of the walker apocalypse "will satisfy the core audience and bring in new audiences," McDermott said during the AMC Networks Summit. The network chief added the cable channel and streamer AMC+ will focus on keeping the long-running franchise from feeling "overly familiar" to viewers.

Previous spinoffs include The Walking Dead: World Beyond, a two-season limited event series that concluded in 2021, and the six-episode anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead. It's unclear whether the episodic anthology will return for a second season.

Also returning in 2023 is Fear the Walking Dead. After their encounter in the Season 7 finale, the new season teams Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) on a mission to P.A.D.R.E..

