Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Says Ewan McGregor Is "Begging" for Season 2

Is there a new hope for Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2? Lucasfilm president and producer Kathleen Kennedy described the live-action Star Wars show as a "stand-alone limited series" that wrapped up after six episodes. Set a decade after the events of Revenge of the Sith, the series bridged Sith and A New Hope as the exiled Jedi Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) emerged from hiding to protect young twins Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) and Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely) from dark forces. And while Obi-Wan and Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) aren't fated to meet again until their final confrontation aboard the Death Star, McGregor is hopeful he'll once again say "hello there" to more Obi-Wan.

"Well, I think a lot of people are asking me, 'Will we get a second season of Obi-Wan?' And I honestly, I think it's very much a possibility because Ewan is just begging to do another one. He's really excited," Blair told The Direct. The Boogeyman star added she "would love to" return as the adopted daughter of Alderaan royalty Queen Breha Organa (Simone Kessell) and Senator Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits), but it's doubtful the young Leia reunites with Obi-Wan.

"I don't see how I would fit into it, because it's very implied that she doesn't see him again until she asked for help in the fourth movie, A New Hope," she said. "And so, I think it's kind of like, how would I fit into that? And so we're kind of hoping for my own show there. We're kind of thinking it could be fun to do a show of Leia on Alderaan. And I really hope something like that could work out."

But series director and executive producer Deborah Chow, who helmed all six episodes, recently said that the story was "conceived as a limited series" and "is closed." Still, Chow added: "There's 10 more years before New Hope, so never say never."

Chow echoed comments by Kennedy, who cast doubts about Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 — but not more of McGregor's Obi-Wan.

"I always hesitate to say no to more Obi-Wan Kenobi," she told EW's Dagobah Dispatch podcast. "Maybe we end up doing something that gets incorporated into some of the other stories that we're doing, or eventually into a movie, but who knows? But right now, it's still our standard stand-alone limited series. We have no plans for expansion right now."

All episodes of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi are now streaming on Disney+.