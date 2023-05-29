Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Director on Season 2: "Never Say Never"

In the year since Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi first premiered on Disney+, audiences have wondered if Ewan McGregor's return would be a one-off storyline or if it would mark a long-running involvement in the galaxy far, far away, but according to director Deborah Chow, not much has changed for the status of the series and there are no plans to make more episodes. However, she did also admit that there is another decade between the end of Obi-Wan Kenobi and the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, so we can't rule out the possibility of more adventures.

"This was conceived as a limited series; it is closed," Chow shared with Deadline. "There's 10 more years before New Hope, so never say never."

The origins of the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series started as a movie, though in the wake of Solo: A Star Wars Story being a financial disappointment, Lucasfilm pivoted to focus more on TV series. Rather than scrapping Obi-Wan Kenobi entirely, the project was reimagined as the limited series.

The season finale arguably offered up a fulfilling resolution to Kenobi's journey, though it also ignited excitement in seeing more of McGregor's Jedi Master, with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy similarly sharing earlier this year that "never say never" is the outlook for more Obi-Wan Kenobi.

"That is not an active development," Kennedy explained to ComicBook.com this past April at Star Wars Celebration. "But I never say never, because there's always the possibility. That show was so well-received and Deborah Chow did such a spectacular job. Ewan McGregor really wants to do another. Everybody's all hands on deck with what we're doing right now, as you can see by what we showed everybody [at the Celebration]. We'll turn our attention to that again maybe down the road."

Even if we don't get a Season 2 of the series, we can't rule out more Obi-Wan in the franchise's future. Currently, the projects that Lucasfilm is developing for both the big screen and for Disney+ either take place after Obi-Wan's death or before he became a Jedi, so we won't count on seeing more of Kenobi in the near future outside of a Season 2 of the story.

Stay tuned for updates on the future of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Would you like to get a Season 2 of the series? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!