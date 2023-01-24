Star Wars: Ewan McGregor Hopeful to Return Again as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ewan McGregor hopes he'll say "hello there" to Obi-Wan Kenobi once more. Between 1999 and 2005, McGregor starred in George Lucas' Star Wars prequels trilogy as the younger version of Alec Guinness' Jedi Master, returning to the galaxy far, far away years later in Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi. Set between the events of 2005's Episode III – Revenge of the Sith and 1977's original Star Wars, the Disney+ show debuted last May as a six-episode event series pitting the exiled Jedi against his former padawan and friend Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker) and an ambitious Inquisitor (Moses Ingram's Reva).

Despite being billed as a one-season limited series, McGregor is hopeful there could be an Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2.

"I was so happy to do it again, and so happy to work with Hayden again," McGregor said during a virtual conversation on the Disney Studios Awards website. "I hope we get the chance to do it again."

For McGregor, who had made voice-only cameos as the character in the almost two decades since Revenge of the Sith, the series presented an opportunity to tell a story the actor had envisioned since 2005.

"In the old days, I would joke about, 'There must be a good story to tell between Episode III and VI.' But, it's true. I always felt that there was," McGregor said. "I feel like [series director] Deborah Chow found it and absolutely nailed it ... just found the story that we wanted to see between the last one that we did and first that was done in [1977]."

McGregor added the Obi-Wan Kenobi series "adds to our knowledge of the characters, and it's satisfying ... for the fans."

Besides reuniting Obi-Wan and Vader for the first time since Sith, the series saw the returns of a young Luke Skywalker's Uncle Owen (Joel Edgerton) and Aunt Beru (Bonnie Piesse). In his mission to protect a young princess Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair) from the Empire, Obi-Wan encountered such characters as the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend), the Fifth Brother (Sung Kang), con man Haja Estree (Kumail Nanjiani), and the Jedi-smuggling Tala Durit (Indira Varma).

All episodes of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi are now streaming on Disney+.