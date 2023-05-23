Star Wars Boss Kathleen Kennedy Addresses a Potential Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy doesn't anticipate saying "hello there" to a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Disney+ billed the live-action Star Wars show as a six-episode limited event series set between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, reuniting Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan and Hayden Christensen's Darth Vader for the first time since the prequel trilogy. Despite breaking a viewership record to become Disney+'s most-watched series premiere globally with its first episode in May 2022, Kennedy says there are no plans for Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2.

"I always hesitate to say no to more Obi-Wan Kenobi," Kennedy said of the Jedi Master on EW's Dagobah Dispatch podcast. "Maybe we end up doing something that gets incorporated into some of the other stories that we're doing, or eventually into a movie, but who knows? But right now, it's still our standard stand-alone limited series."

She added: "We have no plans for expansion right now."

At the end of the first season — spoiler alert — Obi-Wan rescued a young Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) and Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely) from the Inquisitor Reva (Moses Ingram) before reconnecting with his old Jedi master, Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson), through the Force. McGregor, who physically reprised his role for the first time since 2005's Revenge of the Sith, said in January that he's hopeful Lucasfilm will order more episodes of Obi-Wan.

"I was so happy to do it again, and so happy to work with Hayden again," McGregor said during a virtual conversation on the Disney Studios Awards website. "I hope we get the chance to do it again."

After making voice over cameos in 2015's The Force Awakens and 2019's The Rise of Skywalker, the limited series offered an opportunity to bring to screen what happened after Obi-Wan and Vader's climactic clash on Mustafar and their final confrontation aboard the Death Star years later.

"In the old days, I would joke about, 'There must be a good story to tell between Episode III and VI.' But, it's true. I always felt that there was," McGregor added. "I feel like [series director] Deborah Chow found it and absolutely nailed it ... just found the story that we wanted to see between the last one that we did and first that was done in [1977]. [Obi-Wan Kenobi] adds to our knowledge of the characters, and it's satisfying ... for the fans."

All episodes of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi are now streaming on Disney+.