Obliterated: Netflix Unveils First Look and Release Date for New Series From Cobra Kai Creators

The creative trio of Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald found incredible success on Netflix with their Karate Kid sequel series, Cobra Kai. The series has been one of Netflix's biggest since it came over from YouTube, but it will be concluding with its upcoming sixth installment. Fortunately, as Cobra Kai winds down, the creative team behind it has another series on Netflix that's just getting started.

The new series from the trio is called Obliterated, and it's an action-comedy that follows an elite special forces team that has to finish a deadly mission while completely and utterly intoxicated. On Monday, Netflix unveiled the first set of photos from Obliterated, the show's official poster, and the news that it will be released on November 30th.

Season 1 of Obliterated consists of eight episodes, each running about 60 minutes. All eight episodes will drop on the same day. The series stars Shelley Hennig, Nick Zano, C. Thomas Howell, Kimi Rutledge, Paola Lazaro, Terrence Terrell, Alyson Gorske, and Eugene Kim.

You can check out the entire set of Obliterated's first-look photos below!