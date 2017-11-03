‘Once Upon a Time’ to Add Another ‘Princess and the Frog’ Character

Tiana, the main character from Princess and the Frog, has become a staple on ABC‘s Once Upon a Time, keeping up with the tradition of including popular Disney characters on the show. Now, it looks as though another character from the popular Disney film is making his way to the live-action series.

According to TVLine’s Michael Ausiello, Once Upon a Time is currently searching for an actor to portray Naveen, Tania’s love interest from the film.

ABC is reportedly casting a thirty-something African American male to fill the role, which is described as “a fun-loving adventurer with a tragic past.”

While Tiana is currently a part of the show, don’t expect to see Naveen in the very near future. The character is set to debut on Once Upon a Time at some point in the second half of the season.

Princess Tiana is currently being portrayed by Mekia Cox.

The newest episode of Once Upon a Time is titled “Greenbacks,” and it’s scheduled to air on Friday, November 3 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.