One of the Best Video Game Adaptations in TV History Is Finally Back for Season 2

It’s been a long journey for video games in the world of TV and movies, but over the last few years, video game fans have seen several of their favorite franchise recreated faithfully on the screen. While it might have taken a while, one of the best adaptations is finally back after a two-year absence, and it seems to have not lost a step.

Fans can finally begin the long-awaited second season of Twisted Metal, which is streaming its first three episodes on Peacock. It’s been two long years since season 1 ended the first chapter of John and Quiet’s journey, though the second chapter promises big things for franchise fans, as there will actually be a tournament this time around.

That wasn’t actually an issue in season 1, as fans needed to get to know John (played by Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (played by Stephanie Beatriz) a bit before jumping into a tournament. Now that the table is set though, not only will fans get more of what they loved in season 1, but they’ll also get even more epic action sequences, which should theoretically leave season 1 in the dust.

Twisted Metal currently boasts a 79% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but the audience score is even higher, as the series has an impressive 93%. Currently, fans can watch the first three episodes of season 2 on Peacock, but then the format switches to two episodes weekly on Thursdays. Then, on August 28th, the final three episodes of the season (12 in total) will release together, just like the premiere.

At a previous press event for the series, Showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith revealed why they structured the show this way, choosing to build up to a tournament as opposed to going for a tournament right away in season 1.

“I want you to care about these characters,” Smith said. “We’re setting up a world, and it’s a post-apocalyptic world that’s very specific. We want you to understand how the world works, and how the characters work, and how the story is really about John and Quiet, and their relationship, and their emotional connection.”

“We wanted to build something that got to the tournament, so when the tournament happened, it meant something,” Smith said. “So that when you’re coming into the tournament, you’re like, ‘Okay, I understand the world, I understand the characters, and now we can have fun.’ What is it like for all these people to be in one place? What is it like for them to have life and death situations? And what is it like for them to have a drive and a wish? Because that’s what’s so great about the games, is inherently, every character has a drive.”

You can watch the first three episodes of Twisted Metal season 2 right now on Peacock.

