Anthony Mackie Fights for His Life in Twisted Metal Season 2 Trailer

The trailer for Twisted Metal Season 2 is here, setting the stage for a high-stakes, deadly vehicular combat tournament. Ahead of the season’s premiere later this month, Peacock has unveiled the latest preview, shedding more light on a storyline that should feel familiar to anyone who’s played a Twisted Metal game before. John, Quiet, Sweet Tooth, and a host of other colorful characters are participating in a fight to the death hosted by Calypso. The winner will have one wish granted, seemingly making all of the carnage and destruction worth it.

Unsurprisingly, the second season of Twisted Metal looks to offer up a healthy serving of gloriously over-the-top action with the sharp sense of humor fans would expect from Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. You can watch the new trailer in the space below:

The first season of Twisted Metal premiered on Peacock back in July 2023 and quickly became a success for the streamer. Not only did it receive generally positive reviews, it was also one of Peacock’s “top five original series launched to date.” The second season was officially announced in December 2023. Its release schedule will be different from Season 1. As opposed to all of the episodes dropping at once, the first three will premiere on July 31st, and then subsequent episodes will debut on Thursdays through the end of August.

Peacock has been promoting Twisted Metal Season 2 throughout the year, giving viewers a taste of what to expect. One of the more notable marketing materials was a clip shared in June that showcased what Calypso’s tournament looks like in live-action.

While the new Twisted Metal Season 2 trailer serves up plenty of violence and laughs, it also doesn’t short on substance. The dramatic angle of “the outsiders” attempting to win the tournament so they can wish for the walls surrounding America’s cities to come down is highlighted. The Twisted Metal games typically served as cautionary tales, illustrating potential consequences of a certain wish. It will be interesting to see how the show incorporates that element. Joe and Quiet likely have good intentions about wanting to take down “the system,” but if they win, things may not go as smoothly as they hoped. It should also be fascinating to see the dynamic between Joe and his sister Dollface, played by Tiana Okoye.

Twisted Metal Season 1 earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Stunt Coordination, and it looks like Season 2 should follow suit. The action sequences look to be serving up plenty of mayhem, doing the fan-favorite source material justice. It’s been several years since a new Twisted Metal game was released, and a title in development for the PlayStation 5 was recently cancelled, so the series is probably the best chance fans will have to experience new stories set in this twisted world for a while. Watching the action unfold as a passive viewer isn’t the same as being a part of it yourself with a controller in hand, but the creative team behind Twisted Metal have done an excellent job bringing the games to life.

Are you excited for Twisted Metal Season 2? Let us know in the comments!