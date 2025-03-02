Cancelled Twisted Metal PS5 Game Reveals New Details and Images

While the Twisted Metal streaming series has been a success on Peacock, it’s been a long time since PlayStation released a game based on the property. However, a new PS5 entry in the series was in development from Firesprite, the studio responsible for Horizon: Call of the Mountain. While PlayStation has never confirmed the project’s existence, reports of Firesprite’s involvement first began circulating online in 2022. The game was reportedly cancelled last year, but we’ve learned some new details thanks to Hugo Silva, a lead UI programmer that was apparently working on the new Twisted Metal.

On Silva’s personal website (via Insider Gaming), the developer shared some images and details about “Project Copper,” a Firesprite developed game that is never technically identified as Twisted Metal. Despite this, we already know Firesprite was working on the series, and Silva’s description makes it pretty obvious that this would have been a Twisted Metal game. The developer says that Project Copper was “a 3rd person vehicular action combat game” and “it was based on a classic IP owned by PlayStation.” That certainly sounds like Twisted Metal!

sweet tooth in a teaser for peacock’s twisted metal season 2

Here’s where things take an interesting turn. According to Silva, the game “had 3rd person shooter mechanics wrapped with 3rd person vehicle combat with the objective of being the last one standing.” Basically, Firesprite and PlayStation were turning Twisted Metal into a battle royale game. On Silva’s website, there are a small handful of images from the game, which are all labeled “under NDA.” Though we can see some vehicles, the images really highlight the battle royale concept, with generic looking characters shooting at one another. These character designs are clearly placeholders, and would have presumably been replaced by classic faces from the series. Or, players might have been able to custom design their own protagonist. There’s really no way of knowing for sure.

The last new Twisted Metal game was released on PS3 back in 2012, so it’s been 13 years now since the series had a new entry. That’s got to be frustrating for fans, especially when you consider the fact that there’s a Twisted Metal show and no game for viewers to try after watching; it seems like a really big missed opportunity on PlayStation’s part.

Firesprite’s Twisted Metal might have been cancelled, but it’s possible the decision might have been for the best. From everything revealed so far, the game might not have delivered what fans have come to expect from the series. If this new Twisted Metal had been released and failed, it might have doomed the series for another decade or more. PlayStation co-CEO Herman Hurst hinted back in December that the company is looking for ways to take advantage of its past IP, offering hope we could see the return of dormant franchises like Twisted Metal. Hopefully fans won’t have to wait too long before a new game finally happens.

