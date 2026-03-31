One of the Greatest CBS Shows of All Time Just Arrived on Prime Video

CBS is part of the “Big Three” TV networks alongside NBC and ABC for a reason. Ever since transitioning from radio to television in the 1940s, the network has released back-to-back landmark shows, ranging from groundbreaking sitcoms like I Love Lucy to prestige dramas like Gunsmoke. Other shows like The Twilight Zone, The Big Bang Theory, and NCIS have helped CBS dominate American television for more than 50 years, and now one of CBS’ greatest shows ever is available to stream on Prime Video.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When it comes to discussions about “the best of CBS,” CBS’ flagship procedural crime drama, Criminal Minds, is at the top of the list. The series, about an elite team of FBI profilers from the Behavioral Analysis Unit, originally aired on CBS for 15 seasons and over 320 episodes from 2005 until 2020, solidifying its place as one of TV’s longest-running crime dramas alongside NCIS and CSI, but extended its longevity even further when it was brought back to the screen for the re-titled Criminal Minds: Evolution on Paramount+ in 2022. The show is one of CBS’ most iconic and successful crime dramas, and Prime Video subscribers can now stream it after the first five seasons of Criminal Minds joined the platform on March 31st.

Criminal Minds Is One of CBS’ Most Iconic Shows, and It Still Holds Up

Criminal Minds has always been considered a ratings winner that has stood out even in a packed field of crime shows. Deeply inspired by FBI profiling techniques pioneered in the 1970s and 80s, the series successfully shifted the focus from “whodunit” to “whydunit,” focusing on the minds of criminals themselves rather than just the forensics. Beyond the deep dive into criminal minds and the things that push them into criminal behavior, the series is anchored by the found family dynamic of the members of the BAU team. The show focuses just as much on the weekly cases as it does on the emotional bonds of the team and the immense psychological toll of their work, offering a human core that balances the darker subject matter.

Criminal Minds also has a status as one of the most rewatchable shows. The series’ initial run is based around the “case-of-the-week” procedural format, featuring self-contained stories where the BAU profiles and catches a new serial offender within the span of an episode, which makes it easy to jump into any episode. Although the show has evolved with Evolution, which shifted to more serialized, season-long arcs, it has always maintained the predictability of the good guys winning and the deep character connections that make it worth watching. Criminal Minds continues to prove its massive reach across CBS and Paramount and is set to return for Season 19 on May 28th. The series has already been renewed for a milestone 20th season.

Other TV Shows Now on Prime Video

Prime Video is a great place for TV lovers following the roster of March arrivals. Criminal Minds is now streaming on the Amazon streamer alongside seasons of fellow CBS titles like All in the Family, Rules of Engagement, Blue Bloods, and Ghost Whisperer. Outside of CBS, Prime added shows like Damages, The Shield, and The Winter King.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!