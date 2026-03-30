Prime is Adding 5 Seasons of an Unfairly Cancelled Hit CBS Show

A show doesn’t have to be bad to be cancelled. Plenty of great shows have been axed from TV lineups that really shouldn’t have been, and several CBS titles haven’t been spared from that fate. The streaming era has made it easy to revisit some of those cancelled-too-soon shows, and Prime Video is about to add five seasons of an unfairly cancelled CBS show just a year after it ended.

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Fans are still reeling from Blue Bloods’ surprise cancellation, but they will soon be able to revisit the show on Prime Video. The first five seasons of the iconic police procedural are scheduled to stream on Prime Video beginning on March 31st, a little more than a year after the show wrapped its 14-season run with its series finale in December 2024, after it was unfairly cancelled. The series, which launched on CBS in 2010, centers around the Reagans, a multi-generational New York City family dedicated to law enforcement, as they balance their professional duties with their personal lives. The family is made up of Frank (Tom Selleck), Henry (Len Cariou), Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), Erin (Bridget Moynahan), and Jamie (Will Estes).

Blue Bloods Was Cancelled Despite Being a Top-Rated CBS Show

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If there were ever a show that deserved more seasons, Blue Bloods could make a strong argument for being it. The series was an absolute powerhouse for CBS, anchoring the network’s Friday night lineup, drawing high viewership, and consistently ranking as a top-rated show throughout its 14-season run, even winning its 10 p.m. timeslot in total viewers every season since its debut. Its blend of intense crime drama with intimate family dynamics, particularly during the iconic Sunday dinner scenes, earned the show a loyal fanbase and high audience approval (the show averaged an 82% Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes). But even its status as a broadcast staple wasn’t enough to save it from cancellation. After being on the air for nearly 15 seasons, CBS cancelled Blue Bloods in 2023, with stars like Selleck and key producers all taking pay cuts in order to ensure a final season.

The cancellation, which boiled down to CBS’ desire to “refresh” the network’s schedule, didn’t just anger fans, who started online petitions in a last-ditch effort to save the show, but also those attached to the series itself. Selleck later admitted to TV Insider that he was “frustrated” by the cancellation and felt Blue Bloods was “always taken for granted” due to its immediate success on the network. In the months that followed, Selleck continued to express hope that CBS would reverse its cancellation. Although that didn’t happen, Blue Bloods is a rare, enduring television phenomenon that highlighted the human side of law enforcement. While the main series was unfairly cancelled, a Blue Bloods spinoff, Boston Blue, premiered on CBS in 2025 and shifted the Reagan family story from New York to Boston.

Other CBS Shows Now on Prime Video?

Blue Bloods is not the only CBS show streaming on Prime Video. March has been a great month for network TV fans after the streamer added a string of beloved classics on March 25th, including all seasons of CBS’ All in the Family, Good Times, Rules of Engagement, and Unforgettable. Even more CBS titles are set to arrive on March 31st, when the first five seasons of Criminal Minds and all seasons of Ghost Whisperer start streaming on Prime Video alongside the Paramount+ documentary show FBI True.

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