Only Murders in the Building Releases Steve Martin's "Angel in Flip Flops" Music Video

One of the funniest elements of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building is the fact that Steve Martin plays Charles Haden-Savage, a former TV star, which results in a number of references to just how famous he was decades ago. The latest example of this was the Season 2 reveal that in the late '80s, he released the song "Angel in Flip Flops," which would go on to become a hit song in Germany. Hulu has released the music video for the song, which you can check out below. New episodes of Only Murders in the Building debut on Hulu on Tuesdays.

Steve Martin (co-creator, EP, and star) said of the track, "I am as proud of 'Angel in Flip Flops' as I am of any work I've done that is not that good."

John Hoffman (co-creator, showrunner, EP) added, "When the notion came up in our writers' room of Charles-Haden Savage, at the height of his success with his original Brazzos series, maybe having recorded an album that did really well in Germany before the Berlin Wall fell, we knew we had to talk further about it -- immediately! And so we did -- and when we shared this idea with Steve Martin -- well, I think it was a day (if even?) before Steve had a title and a tune making its way through his genius mind and we were more than off and running. Steve dove in with Kirker Butler to craft a late 20th-century classic and then, incredibly, along came Paul Shaffer to arrange that classic that is now our 'Angel In Flip-Flops.' We're all hoping for a revival of interest in the tune, of course -- in Germany, and all parts of the world without walls!"

The new season is described, "Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue -- the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder."

You can also stream the track here.

As Season 2 approaches the midway point, there are sure to be a number of hilarious other reveals about Haden-Savage's past, which could cause some speedbumps for our heroes' attempts to find out who murdered Bunny.

New episodes of Only Murders in the Building premiere on Hulu on Tuesdays.

What did you think of the song? Let us know in the comments!