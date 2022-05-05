Only Murders in the Building Season 2 First Look Released

✖

The first look at Only Murders in the Building Season 2 is finally here. Vanity Fair managed to snag some snapshots of the Hulu show today. The mystery is finally continuing for the streamer after a surprising delightful first season on the platform. Only Murders in the Building has always had a bit of a meta edge. The podcast conceit and how true crime really is weaved into the fabric of the script always felt referential to the mountain of content that inhabits the airwaves. (Even on Hulu! True Crime reigns supreme in the streaming age as everyone is looking for the next shocking story to obsess over.) Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez are all back in the fold and the case from the first salvo of episodes takes on a bit of a different meaning this time. Check out the image for yourself down below.

"Everyone in our amazing Building worked with such love and expertise through extraordinary times — and with incredible support from Disney, Hulu, and 20th TV — to create a first season that might live up to our legendary cast, our beloved New York City, and to make a show about connection," series co-creator and executive producer John Hoffman said in a statement when the series was renewed. "To feel we've connected with our audience and hit the mark enough already to have the chance to continue — and to carry on our show's wild ride of mystery-comedy-empathy — is too exciting for words. So, I'll shut up now — and just say a huge thanks to all and I can't wait for more!"

Here's Hulu's synopsis for Season 1 of the series: "From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman, and John Hoffman comes a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. Only Murders in the Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one."

"When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late."

