Steve Martin "Dismayed" Over Selena Gomez's Emmy Snub From Only Murders in the Building

Comedy legend Steve Martin is as disappointed as anybody else that his Only Murders in the Building co-star Selena Gomez didn't snag an Emmy nomination yesterday. The series, which is toplined by Martin along with Gomez and Martin Short, earned a slew of Emmy nominations. Both Martin and Short landed acting nominations for their performances, while Nathan Lane and Jane Lynch were also nominated for their guest roles on the series, which was recently renewed for its third season on Hulu. Besides its many critical accolades, the series is the streamer's most-watched original series.

Only Murders in the Building centers on a trio of unlikely friends (Martin, Gomez, and short), who join forces to start a podcast. The subject? A suspicious death in their apartment building.

"We're very happy we got a lot of nominations," Martin told Variety. "We're a little dismayed that Selena [Gomez] didn't get nominated because she's so crucial to the trio, to the show. She kind of balances us. In fact, in some ways you can say that we got nominated because of her balance in the show. But we're happy that she is nominated as executive producer on the show. She's a big asset for us."

On Monday, Hulu renewed Only Murders in the Building for season 3.

"Only Murders in the Building is the true crown jewel of our slate," Craig Erwich, President, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, said at the time. "Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan, John, Steve, Marty and Selena's work. We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story."

In Only Murders in the Building season 2, which began streaming on June 28, the trio is looking into the murder of Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell), the Arconia's tough-as-nails board president who was found dead in Mabel's (Gomez) apartment.

Only Murders in the Building's second season features a new rundown of guest stars/suspects that includes Cara Delevingne (Suicide Squad) as artist Alice Banks; Amy Schumer (Life & Beth) as a fictionalized version of herself, the new occupant of Sting's recently-vacated apartment; Christine Ko (The Great Indoors) as pregnant board president Nina, Bunny's replacement; and Shirley MacLaine (Terms of Endearment) as Leonora Folger, Bunny's partly-blind mother. It also features Tina Fey as cunning rival podcast host Cinda Canning, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Michael Rapaport as Detectives Williams and Kreps, and Jackie Hoffman, Michael Cyril Creighton, Zainab Jah, and Russell G. Jones as Arconia tenants.

New episodes of Only Murders in the Building Season 2 are streaming Tuesdays on Hulu.