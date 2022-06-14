Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Trailer Released by Hulu

✖

After spending an entire season investigating a supposed murder, the Season 1 finale of Only Murders in the Building saw our heroes get wrapped up in an all-new type of investigation in which they were the prime suspects. Luckily, in just a few weeks, audiences will get to see how these amateur sleuths cope with the accusations, only to ignite even more shenanigans like those that won fans over in the series' debut season. To celebrate a new season arriving imminently, Hulu has released an all-new trailer for the upcoming season, which you can check out below before the series returns on June 28th.

The new season is described, "Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue -- the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder."

Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie, Looking). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez all return to reprise their roles, with the sophomore season also having added Amy Schumer, Cara Delevigne, Shirley MacLaine, and Michael Rapaport.

"Everyone in our amazing Building worked with such love and expertise through extraordinary times — and with incredible support from Disney, Hulu, and 20th TV — to create a first season that might live up to our legendary cast, our beloved New York City, and to make a show about connection," series co-creator and executive producer John Hoffman said in a statement when the series was renewed. "To feel we've connected with our audience and hit the mark enough already to have the chance to continue — and to carry on our show's wild ride of mystery-comedy-empathy — is too exciting for words. So I'll shut up now — and just say a huge thanks to all and I can't wait for more!"

Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building premieres on Hulu on June 28th.

