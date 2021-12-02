Suicide Squad Star Cara Delevingne Cast In Only Murders In The Building Season 2





Suicide Squad star Cara Delevingne will be in Only Murders in the Building Season 2. The news dropped this week as the Hulu original begins filming the second salvo of episodes. Delevingne is set to play Alice, who becomes involved in the expanding mystery due to her career in the art world. Luckily, this will not take her away from her stint with Orlando Bloom on Carnival Row. A lot of stars are branching over to streaming series, and with more services being launched every day it makes a lot of sense. The Hulu show has gotten rave reviews and the chemistry between Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez has been great. For fans of the green brand, Only Murders in the Building has become the second most-watched original comedy series on the platform. So, it’s no surprise that there’s a Season 2 coming and the production is adding talent on.

Showrunner John Hoffman actually spoke to Elle about Season 2 and all the fun they have planned for another installment on Hulu. Things can always get bigger in New York City.

“We do have a good solid track for season 2. We actually start shooting in a month. It’s going to be very exciting as the actors start arriving and everything else. We have been working with the writers for a few months now. With this show, you have to sort of build the mystery backwards to forward and twist our way to the resolve. So you have to know everything at the end first and hide things and twist your way there. That’s what we’ve been doing, and now we’re speeding our way through the scripts, and we’re about halfway through.”

Here’s how Hulu describes Only Murders in the Building:

“Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living among them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.”

