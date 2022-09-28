Orphan Black: Echoes First Photos Released

The world of Orphan Black has had a passionate following for years after audiences were first introduced to the clone-filled experience, with that franchise expanding as the spin-off series Orphan Black: Echoes, which has just debuted its first photos. The series has been earning even more attention in recent months, as star of the original series Tatiana Maslany now stars as the title character in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with her charming performance resulting in fans looking back at her award-winning work in Orphan Black. Check out the first photos of Orphan Black: Echoes below and stay tuned for release details.

Orphan Black: Echoes is a new series, starring Krysten Ritter, set in the world of the landmark series Orphan Black. Produced and distributed globally by Boat Rocker, the company behind the original series, Orphan Black: Echoes is set in the near future and takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal.

Anna Fishko (Pieces of Her, The Society, Fear the Walking Dead) is creator, writer, showrunner, and executive producer with John Fawcett, the co-creator of the original series who also directed 17 episodes across all five seasons, as director and executive producer. David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, executive producers from Boat Rocker on the original Orphan Black series, return as executive producers on the new series. Katie O'Connell Marsh, Nick Nantell, and Kerry Appleyard will also executive produce for Boat Rocker.

Also starring in the series are Keeley Hawes, Amanda Fix, and Avan Jogia.

Ritter stars as Lucy, who has an unimaginable origin story and is trying to find her place in the world. Hawes will play "perceptive but sensitive scientist who finds herself at odds with her own moral code when circumstances lead her to make an unthinkable choice."

Fix will be playing Jules, a salty teen trying to find herself, and the newly adopted daughter of wealthy parents who is tough as nails, a little reckless but brutally smart. Jogia will play Jack, a soft-spoken former army medic and single father who is devoted his life to raising his daughter and discovers the woman he loves has an unimaginable secret.

Stay tuned for details on the release of Orphan Black: Echoes.

