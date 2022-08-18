Orphan Black: Echoes Creator Teases Ties to Original Series

After developing a cult following across its run on BBC America, the world of Orphan Black is headed back to television, with a new series dubbed Orphan Black: Echoes. The show, which was officially ordered to series earlier this year, recently got a major update in the form of casting Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter, who will star in and executive produce the upcoming series. There have definitely been a lot of questions surrounding how Echoes will tie into Orphan Black — and according to executive producer and director John Fawcett, it will manifest in some fun ways very soon. As Fawcett revealed in a recent interview with Elle, Echoes will start filming next week, on August 22nd, and will have a very specific relationship to the original series. While he could not confirm or deny if any of Tatiana Maslany's Leda clones from the original series would appear, he teased that fans can expect plenty "Easter eggs" and "some big spoilers that I would never share."

"It reminds me of when I started with Tatiana," Fawcett said of casting Ritter in the series. "It's nice to be back, sort of at the beginning again."

Orphan Black: Echoes follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal. Ritter will star as Lucy, a woman who has an unimaginable origin story and is trying to find her place in the world.

Anna Fishko will serve as showrunner and writer of Orphan Black: Echoes, while series co-creator John Fawcett will return as an executive producer and director.

"Orphan Black had a remarkable run on BBC America, attracting millions of dedicated and highly engaged fans, captivated by a smart and engrossing story and a star-making and Emmy-winning performance by Tatiana Maslany," said AMC Studios and AMC Networks entertainment president Dan McDermott. "We can't wait to dive back in with Anna, John, and our partners at Boat Rocker and deliver an all-new version of this rich world that is worthy of the Clone Club."

Orphan Black: Echoes is set to debut in 2023 on AMC.