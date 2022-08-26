Orphan Black: Echoes Adds New Cast Members

Two new cast members have joined the Orphan Black spinoff series Orphan Black: Echoes. On Thursday, reports confirmed that Amanda Fix and Avan Jogia have been cast in lead roles in the ten-episode series, which recently began filming. The pair will join Jessica Jones alum Krysten Ritter, who executive produces and stars in the series as Lucy. Fix, whose work includes Kung Fu and Daisy Jones & The Six, will be portraying Jules, a salty teen trying to find herself, and the newly adopted daughter of wealthy parents who is tough as nails, a little reckless but brutally smart. Jogia, whose work includes Zombieland: Double Tap and Victorious, will play Jack, a soft-spoken former army medic and single father who is devoted his life to raising his daughter and discovers the woman he loves has an unimaginable secret.

Orphan Black: Echoes takes place in the near future and explores the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women, including Lucy and Jules, as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal. Anna Fishko will serve as showrunner, creator, executive producer, and writer of Echoes, while original series co-creator John Fawcett will return as an executive producer and director. Executive producers on Echoes will also include Orphan Black alums David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, as well as Katie O'Connell Marsh, Nick Nantell, and Kerry Appleyard.

"It reminds me of when I started with Tatiana [Maslany]," Fawcett recently said of casting Ritter in the series. "It's nice to be back, sort of at the beginning again."

"Orphan Black had a remarkable run on BBC America, attracting millions of dedicated and highly engaged fans, captivated by a smart and engrossing story and a star-making and Emmy-winning performance by Tatiana Maslany," AMC Studios and AMC Networks entertainment president Dan McDermott said when the series was announced. "We can't wait to dive back in with Anna, John, and our partners at Boat Rocker and deliver an all-new version of this rich world that is worthy of the Clone Club."

Orphan Black: Echoes is set to debut in 2023 on AMC.

h/t: Deadline