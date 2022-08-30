Orphan Black: Keeley Hawes Joins Krysten Ritter in Spin-off Series

The Orphan Black spin-off series Orphan Black: Echoes has found its star that will be joining the previously announced Krysten Ritter, with Deadline confirming that Bodyguard and Line of Duty star Keeley Hawes has joined the project. With the nature of the franchise exploring a world filled with clones and with the original series serving as the breakout opportunity for Tatiana Maslany, who played multiple characters, speculation will surely be sparked as to whether Ritter or Hawes will be playing multiple characters, especially given that Maslany would unveil more personas as each season went by. Orphan Black: Echoes is expected to debut sometime in 2023.

The new series "takes place in the near future and explores the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women — two of them played by Hawes and Ritter — as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal."

Ritter stars as Lucy, who has an unimaginable origin story and is trying to find her place in the world. Hawes will play "perceptive but sensitive scientist who finds herself at odds with her own moral code when circumstances lead her to make an unthinkable choice."

Last week saw the additions of Amanda Fix and Avan Jogia to the cast. Fix will be playing Jules, a salty teen trying to find herself, and the newly adopted daughter of wealthy parents who is tough as nails, a little reckless but brutally smart. Jogia will play Jack, a soft-spoken former army medic and single father who is devoted his life to raising his daughter and discovers the woman he loves has an unimaginable secret.

Anna Fishko serves as showrunner and writer of Orphan Black: Echoes, and series co-creator John Fawcett serves as an executive producer and director.

"Orphan Black had a remarkable run on BBC America, attracting millions of dedicated and highly engaged fans, captivated by a smart and engrossing story and a star-making and Emmy-winning performance by Tatiana Maslany," said AMC Studios and AMC Networks entertainment president Dan McDermott. "We can't wait to dive back in with Anna, John, and our partners at Boat Rocker and deliver an all-new version of this rich world that is worthy of the Clone Club."

