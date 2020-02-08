Orson Bean, Twilight Zone and Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman Actor, Struck and Killed by Car

Actor Orson Bean, known for appearing in shows like The Twilight Zone and Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman, has died at the age of 91 after being hit by a vehicle. According to the initial report from Los Angeles Police Department Captain Brian Wendling, a man fitting Bean’s description was walking in the Venice neighborhood when he was hit by a vehicle and fell. He was then hit by a second driver, and that is what ended up being the fatal collision (via Yahoo).

Both drivers remained on the scene, and eventually, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed Bean as the man hit, saying it is being investigated as a “traffic-related” fatality.

Bean is survived by his wife Alley Mills, his daughters Michele and Susannah, and sons Max and Ezekiel, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

Bean has appeared in a variety of television projects throughout the years, including staples like The Twilight Zone, Murder She Wrote, The King of Queens, Will and Grace, Desperate Housewives, and Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman. He even provided the voice of Bilbo Baggins in the tv movie version of The Hobbit.

His most recent work included Grace and Frankie, Superstore, The Equalizer 2, and The Bold and The Beautiful, and he had one project in post-production titled Froth and Bubble.

Over the years he also co-founded an organization dedicated to Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy called Sons of the Desert, which has chapters around the world, and even financed the Pacific Resident Theater Ensemble with Mills, who was his third wife.