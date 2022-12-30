Our Flag Means Death Trends As Fans Worry About Its Fate

At the beginning of June, HBO Max renewed Our Flag Means Death for a second season after fans waited for the announcement for two months. The pirate comedy was the most in-demand new show for many weeks, and fans were thrilled when the streaming site confirmed its return. However, fans are once again scared about the show's fate after Warner Bros. made the shocking announcement that they are scrapping the Batgirl film despite the fact that it had already wrapped filming. The fate of HBO Max and its shows is now unclear, and fans are starting to panic about Our Flag Means Death. In fact, the show is currently a trending topic as fans express their concern.

"We start filming hopefully I think by October, and we're gonna shoot in New Zealand," Taika Waititi told Collider in June. "We shot the last one in LA. Weird place to try and do something all on the ocean, so we're gonna go down to New Zealand which is surrounded by it. That's one of the things I'm most excited about for the next year." Hopefully, the plan to film Season 2 will stay on course.

