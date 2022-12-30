Our Flag Means Death Trends As Fans Worry About Its Fate
At the beginning of June, HBO Max renewed Our Flag Means Death for a second season after fans waited for the announcement for two months. The pirate comedy was the most in-demand new show for many weeks, and fans were thrilled when the streaming site confirmed its return. However, fans are once again scared about the show's fate after Warner Bros. made the shocking announcement that they are scrapping the Batgirl film despite the fact that it had already wrapped filming. The fate of HBO Max and its shows is now unclear, and fans are starting to panic about Our Flag Means Death. In fact, the show is currently a trending topic as fans express their concern.
"We start filming hopefully I think by October, and we're gonna shoot in New Zealand," Taika Waititi told Collider in June. "We shot the last one in LA. Weird place to try and do something all on the ocean, so we're gonna go down to New Zealand which is surrounded by it. That's one of the things I'm most excited about for the next year." Hopefully, the plan to film Season 2 will stay on course.
You can check out some of the tweets from concerned Our Flag Means Death fans below...
I swear if Discovery interferes with season 2 of Our Flag Means Death there will be open war on this platform and no one will survive.— Beth Elderkin (@BethElderkin) August 4, 2022
wait,,, so if hbo max is on thin ice,,, what does that mean for our flag means death season 2,,, quickly please,,, pic.twitter.com/wA2NX819Yn— turkey (@tylerxrenee) August 4, 2022
Touch a hair on the head of Our Flag Means Death so help me GOD https://t.co/wb534Jk3J5— it was rachatha all along (@RachelLeishman) August 3, 2022
they picked up our flag means death for season 2 after knowing about the merger and sadly hbo didn’t pick up s2 for other great shows. i know how much this show means to us but let’s try and not panic yet (if something happens we riot and we make other platform pick it up bye)— sara 🦋 ofmd (@chaoticmulaney) August 3, 2022
me to our flag means death during this whole hbo max crisis: pic.twitter.com/uppgKqoqF5— n 💫 ceo of han "leias concubine" solo (@skyswalkerleia) August 4, 2022
I'm not doing the HBOMax Our Flag Means Death tango again. oh it's cancelled??? sorry I can't hear you over the Patreon I'm making for David Jenkins. I have the power of self made theatre and film companies running through my veins. I will not be stopped.— izzy (lily livered) (@air_raptor) August 3, 2022
anyway our flag means death is here to stay, cheer up crew! pic.twitter.com/yr0BGcUbcQ— lacey | wwdits spoilers 🦇 (@serlannistarth) August 4, 2022
Listen if HBO cancels our flag means death after going out of their way to delay the season 2 announce to coincide with pride month for brownie points then we’re going to have a fucking problem— j 💜(=) (@jan_dulce) August 3, 2022
I feel like this is the ofmd fandom showing up unannounced to HBO’s doorstep to show we got our flag means death trending again pic.twitter.com/DHDvOQ24mX— Gretchen 🏴☠️ 73 (@pjsforestkid) August 3, 2022
if they cancel our flag means death before jim is reunited with oluwande and for the first time has the real completed family that was taken away from them as a child i will change the trajectory of hbo’s life— kaz ◈ wwdits spoilers (@nevermindkaz) August 3, 2022
It’s killin me seeing hbo max movies and shows being cancelled left and right… If Our Flag Means Death gets killed, I’m gonna lose it.— Thomas Sanders (@ThomasSanders) August 3, 2022
i cannot be held responsible for the person i will become if we find out our flag means death is being cancelled today— cammy lou ☕️ (@balloonaga) August 4, 2022