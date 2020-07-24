Outer Banks Renewed for Season 2 by Netflix

One of Netflix's biggest sleeper hits of the past couple of years is getting rewarded for its success with a second season. Outer Banks, the angsty teen drama about a group of laid-back treasure hunters in North Carolina, flew under the radar leading up to its premiere. However, the series quickly became a hit with viewers all over the country, as Outer Banks became a staple of the Netflix Top 10 for weeks on end.

Netflix doesn't reveal viewership data for most of its originals, but seeing Outer Banks sitting in the highest spots of the Top 10 for such an extended period of time proved just how popular it was with audiences. Seeing as how there aren't exactly a ton of effects, and there aren't any major stars on the roster, Outer Banks likely doesn't cost a lot to produce. When you take that into effect, a Season 2 renewal seems like a no-brainer.

When Netflix made the announcement about Season 2 on Friday morning, it shared the first art from the new installment on the show's Instagram page. Along with the art, the post shared the message, "See you in the Bahamas."

View this post on Instagram see you in the bahamas ✌️ A post shared by Outer Banks (@obx) on Jul 24, 2020 at 8:00am PDT

Outer Banks is created by Jonas Pate, Josh pate, and Shannon Burke. All three will return for Season 2 as showrunners and executive producers. Also returning are series stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, Deion Smith, and Charles Esten.

You can check out the official synopsis below.

"Outer Banks is a coming of age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the 'Pogues') in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. When a hurricane kills the power for the summer season, it sets off a chain of illicit events that force the friends to make life-altering decisions. The search for their ringleader’s missing father, forbidden romances, a high-stakes treasure hunt, and the escalating conflict between the Pogues and their rivals turn their summer into one filled with mystery and adventure they’ll never forget."

