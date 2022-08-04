Outlander Prequel Series Title and Details Officially Revealed

Starz has provided some new details about the upcoming prequel series set in the world of the hit show Outlander -- including the show's title, which was previously unknown. The series, titled Outlander: Blood of My Blood, will center on the love story of Jamie Fraser's parents. A writers' room has been convened for the series, which includes showrunner and executive producer Matthew B. Roberts. Roberts is also the showrunner and executive producer for Outlander, which is currently in production on its seventh season.

In addition to Roberts, Maril Davis will also executive produce the prequel along with Ronald D. Moore, who developed Outlander for television, under their production banner Tall Ship Productions. Story Mining & Supply Company will also executive produce with Diana Gabaldon serving as a consulting producer.

"Outlander is a riveting show that from season to season has captured the hearts of its fans around the world," said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming at Starz. "We are excited to peel back the layers of this vibrant world to bring our audience the origin of where it all began. Matthew, Maril and Ronald will continue to bring their excellent vision and creativity to this new iteration, and we can't wait to see what happens next."

The Outlander television series is inspired by Gabaldon's international bestselling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list. The "Outlander" television series has become a worldwide success with audiences, spanning the genres of history, science fiction, romance and adventure in one amazing tale.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood will be produced by Sony Pictures Television. Executive Vice President of Original Programming, Karen Bailey will oversee the prequel on behalf of Starz, and the show will be available across its international footprint on Starz in Canada and StarzPlay in Europe, Latin America and Brazil.



Outlander follows the story of Claire Randall, a married combat nurse from 1945 who is mysteriously swept back in time to 1743, where she is immediately thrown into an unknown world in which her life is threatened. When she is forced to marry Jamie Fraser, a chivalrous and romantic young Scottish warrior, a passionate relationship is ignited that tears Claire's heart between two vastly different men in two irreconcilable lives. -Starz

