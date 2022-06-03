Ozark and Netflix Dominate Every Other Streaming Service With Final Season Premiere

The final season of Ozark has been an unstoppable force for Netflix since its second batch of episodes arrived at the end of April. Jason Bateman’s acclaimed crime drama has been consistently featured in the daily Netflix Top 10 list for more than a month, and the streamer’s in-house metrics have shown it to be a success. Outside numbers for Ozark‘s first full week have finally arrived and, somehow, they’re painting an even more dominant picture.

On Thursday, Nielsen released its streaming data for the week of May 2nd through May 8th and Ozark absolutely dominated the entire streaming landscape during that time. Ozark was the number one streaming series that week, with more than 3.3 billion minutes streamed in just seven days. That accounted for roughly 40% of the week’s entire top 10.

Netflix dominated the charts that week with not one, but two original shows leading the charge. Popular comedy series Grace and Frankie released its final episodes on April 29th, the same day as Ozark. Grace and Frankie placed second overall that week with 880 million minutes streamed, less than one third of Ozark‘s viewership.

Jason Bateman starred in all four seasons of Ozark as Marty Byrde, a man who got caught up in a money laundering scheme and had to uproot his entire family in order to try and clean up the mess. The actor received loads of acclaim for his performance and has made it no secret that he’d love to make more of the show in the future if the opportunity ever arises.

“Any job or work environment that was positive, and where you loved the people you were working with and you loved the product you were creating, you’d love to return to it,” Bateman told . “It’s hard to maintain something that is really pleasurable all the time. And we had that with Ozark. So I’d do it again in a second, because what we had just doesn’t happen often.”

