Jason Bateman Would Do More Ozark "In a Second"

✖

The Netflix series Ozark may have come to an end earlier this year, but the journeys of some of its characters clearly haven't wrapped up, with star Jason Bateman expressing that he would gladly return to that world "in a second," largely based on the experiences he had with his collaborators. While various figures involved with the series have already teased that spinoffs could be developed, it's unclear if any of those plans center around the Byrde family, given that they were such a focal point of the overall narrative. In this regard, it would seem like the nature of a spinoff would require focusing on ancillary figures in the story.

"Any job or work environment that was positive, and where you loved the people you were working with and you loved the product you were creating, you'd love to return to it," Bateman explained to Variety. "It's hard to maintain something that is really pleasurable all the time. And we had that with Ozark. So I'd do it again in a second, because what we had just doesn't happen often."

Not only did Bateman star in the series, but he also directed a number of episodes, so while some audiences might be interested in seeing him reprise his role as Marty, he could also potentially return to the series purely in a filmmaking role.

As far as how the world of Ozark might be continued, showrunner Chris Mundy confirmed those discussions are only in the very early stages.

"It's definitely something that people have talked about a bunch," Mundy revealed to TVLine earlier this month. "There's nothing definitive. We're lucky that people seem to really like the show so there's obviously going to be some interest there."

Understandably, the title of the series reminds audiences how the geographic region is intrinsic to this story, with Mundy noting how the franchise could be expanded.

"It was really important for me to end this show," he added. "This is the work we did, we did our best and we hope people like it. And then anything that spins off from it would be its own distinct thing, even though it's in our universe."

All four seasons of Ozark are now streaming on Netflix.

Would you like to get more Ozark? Would you rather a Season 5 or a movie? Let us know in the comments below!