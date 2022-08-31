Paramount+ With Showtime Bundle Launches

Starting today, Paramount+ is offering a new bundle that brings the service's library of original series, hit shows and popular movies together with the Showtime service's premium portfolio of original content, all within the Paramount+ app. The Paramount+ with Showtime bundle is available to U.S. subscribers at a special, limited time price of $7.99 per month for the Essential Plan and $12.99 per month for the Premium Plan. The bundle, which is available for purchase across platforms, allows for seamless sign-up and easier discovery of the two services's combined libraries, all within the Paramount+ app. Subscribers who opt into the new bundle will have access to the full Showtime service, featuring award-winning original series, documentaries, popular theatrical films, comedy and music specials, and live combat sports.

The change is available on Paramount+ as a simple app upgrade. Following the special introductory pricing, which is available through October 2, the bundle will be available for $11.99 for the Essential tier or $14.99 for the ad-free Premium tier.

"The Paramount+ with Showtime bundle offers consumers unprecedented value by providing one of the broadest content libraries in streaming at one of the lowest prices in the marketplace," said Tom Ryan, president and chief executive officer of Paramount Global Streaming. "This singular user experience streamlines sign-up and enhances discovery, and this lower price will allow more households to enjoy this exceptional combined entertainment offering."

You can see a sizzle reel for the bundle below.

The ad-supported Essential Plan combines marquee sports, including NFL games and more than 2,000 soccer matches each year, with on-demand entertainment options spanning the full suite of current and upcoming shows and movies, as well as breaking news through CBS News Network. The Premium Plan features commercial-free, on-demand entertainment with 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision and mobile downloads; an extended roster of must-watch sports; and live streams of local affiliates in over 200 markets across the U.S. The Showtime service with its unparalleled roster of hit original content, live sports and theatrical films, will be commercial-free for both Paramount+ plans.

The new Paramount+ with Showtime experience will begin rolling out across platforms today. In addition to the Paramount+ with Showtime bundle, Showtime will continue to be available separately for $10.99 as a standalone service and through other third-party distributors.