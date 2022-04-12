Paranormal Hitmen Comic to Get TV Adaptation

eOne is developing a TV series based on the Paranormal Hitmen comic book series from Behemoth. The comic book was written by Brett Murphy and illustrated by Wilson Gandolpho, who will also serve as executive producers on the TV version. eOne will produce under the late Brian Goldner’s Altar Rock label and Goldner and Josh Feldman will also serve as executive producers. Described by the publisher as “Ghostbusters meets Pulp Fiction,” Paranormal Hitmen is an irreverent action-comedy about two mob hitmen whose lives are turned upside down when they’re accidentally recruited into a secret government agency tasked with hunting down paranormal threats. These low-down criminals face threats from the living AND dead, all determined to control the world of the paranormal, while literally confronting ghosts of their pasts.

Brett Murphy is a comic book writer from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who works on numerous comics projects, including licensed work with Behemoth. Wilson Gandolpho is an up-and-coming Brazilian artist whose first major English-language work is Paranormal Hitmen.

Altar Rock was founded in 2017, and has played a role in high-profile Hasbro adaptations like Transformers, My Little Pony and G.I. Joe. They are currently working on a con artist drama called Blackfriars from director Will Gluck (Easy A, Peter Rabbit).

Behemoth has worked with licensed partners like Netflix and Ubisoft, and merged with Sumerian Records in March 2022.

Paranormal Hitmen is the latest in a series of indie comics to land big production deals, as comics continue to serve as a major blueprint for so much of Hollywood. Examples that have actually made it to production in recent years are certainly more rare than options being picked up, but some of them include 2 Guns, Red, and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

eOne is a global entertainment brand whose productions or co-productions include Yellowjackets, PJ Masks, Clifford the Big Red Dog, and The Rookie.