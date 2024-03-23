Parish Star Skeet Ulrich Talks Bringing His Character to Life for New AMC Series

Scream franchise star Skeet Ulrich is set to star in a new AMC series opposite Giancarlo Esposito, Parish. Ulrich plays Colin, as an old acquaintance to Gracian "Gray" Parish (Esposito). Gray is a family man who owns a luxury car service in New Orleans. When his son is violently murdered and the business collapses, he has an encounter with an old friend from his days as a wheelman. This causes old habits to resurface, sending Gray on a high-stakes collision course with a violent criminal syndicate.

In a new interview with Comicbook.com, Ulrich discusses the parallels drawn between his role as Jack Bull in 1999's Ride with the Devil and Colin in Parish. Though the accents are both southern, Ulrich explains that they're actually unique in their own ways.

"Well, you know, that southern accent came interestingly from Virginia, from the mountains of Virginia, in Ride with the Devil," Ulrich elaborated. "That was something, I had talked about the migration west where those characters family probably started what that accent would sound like what it would be. I related it to a NASCAR driver named Ward Burton at the time who sounded very much like Jack. I mirrored his accent for Jack Bull. This one was -- I find it vastly different. I mean, it is southern but Cajun is such its own thing. [There's a] musicality to it and a rhythm to it that is so different than the mountains of Virginia. But it was, you know, I had done a version of it for Antoine Fuqua on a Quibi project about five years ago that Laurence Fishburne and I did and I messed around with it there. And then this one I elaborated it a little further beyond Cajun because of Colin's history in Angola and what that would have entailed to sort of give it a little even more flavor than Cajun. It's so much fun to do."

Parish, which was shot on-location in New Orleans, also stars Zackary Momoh (The Nevers, Harriet, Doctor Sleep) as New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster The Horse; SAG Award-nominee Paula Malcomson (Watchmen, The Hunger Games, Ray Donovan) as Parish's wife and mother to his two children, Rose; Bonnie Mbuli (Invictus, Wallander) as Shamiso Tongai, The Horse's smart and protective older sister; Ivan Mbakop (Hawkeye, Red Notice) as The Horse's brother, Zenzo; Arica Himmel (Mixed-ish, Black-ish) as Gray and Rose's daughter Makayla; and Dax Rey (The Good Fight, Chicago Fire) as The Horse's son Luke.

Parish debuts on AMC and AMC+ on March 31.