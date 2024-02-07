The Breaking Bad star gets behind the wheel in Parish, coming soon to AMC and AMC+.

The wrong way is the only way out. In Parish — the new AMC crime thriller starring five-time Emmy nominee Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul) and based on the hit U.K. series The Driver — Gracián "Gray" Parish (Esposito) is a vengeance-seeking wheelman who outmaneuvers a criminal organization and a human trafficking ring in New Orleans. AMC Networks offered a new look at the high-stakes, high-octane drama during the 2024 Winter Television Critics Association press tour, revealing the new trailer and key art along with the series premiere date: March 31 at 10pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC+.

"I'm tired of being the passenger in my own life," Gray says in the explosive trailer, which shows off car chases and shoot outs in the Big Easy after a Zimbabwean gangster known as The Horse (Zackary Momoh) says he needs "a driver with a particular set of skills."

In Parish, Esposito stars as Gracián "Gray" Parish, a family man and proud owner of a luxury car service in New Orleans. After his son is violently murdered and his business collapses, an encounter with an old friend from his days as a wheelman resurfaces old habits, sending Gray on a high-stakes collision course with a violent criminal syndicate.

The six-episode, New Orleans-shot series also stars Paula Malcomson (Watchmen) as Parish's wife and mother to his two children, Rose; Skeet Ulrich (Riverdale) as an old acquaintance to Gray, Colin; Bonnie Mbuli (Invictus) as Shamiso Tongai, The Horse's smart and protective older sister; Ivan Mbakop (Marvel's Hawkeye) as The Horse's brother, Zenzo; Arica Himmel (Mixed-ish) as Gray and Rose's daughter Makayla; and Dax Rey (The Good Fight) as The Horse's son Luke.

Also featured in the cast: Bradley Whitford (The West Wing) in a recurring role as Anton, the charming and intelligent face of industrial business in Louisiana who covertly heads a criminal organization, and Amanda Brugel (Orphan Black) in a guest-starring role as Sister Anne, who has a mysterious past with Gray.

Based on the hit U.K. series The Driver, created by Danny Brocklehurst and Jim Poyser, Parish is produced by AMC Studios in association with A+E Studios and Thruline Entertainment. Parish premieres at 10pm ET/PT on March 31 following the finale of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, with the following five episodes airing Sundays at 9pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC+.