Parks and Rec Cast Reuniting for Town Hall Special

The Parks and Rec team is getting back together again...at least for one night, that is. Earlier in the quarantine, the cast and crew reunited for a social distancing special filmed entirely through Zoom. Now, Parks and Rec alumni Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza, Nick Offerman, Rett, Adam Scott, and Jim O'Heir are getting the band back together next Thursday, September 17th.

Scott announced the news on his Twitter Saturday afternoon, revealing the cast will be hosting a virtual Town Hall meeting to benefit the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. The town hall portion of the special will take place at 8 p.m. Central on Thursday while a Q&A follows shortly thereafter at 8:30 p.m. Series co-creator Michael Schur is also expected to be in attendance and the market collateral for the event teases additional "special guests."

🔥 I'm SO excited to announce this—we're doing a #ParksAndRecReunion next week with @evilhag, @Nick_Offerman, @unfoRETTAble, @JimOHeir, Amy Poehler, and show creator @KenTremendous! Chip in any amount at the link below to get access to the full event.https://t.co/Wq9rgpsKT5 — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) September 12, 2020

In May, Schur organized another reunion special raising money for Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund. The special raised a whopping $2.87 million.

"I really honestly didn't ever think it was going to happen," Schur told Entertainment Weekly about cobbling together the special. "Even as the reboot craze and the reunion craze struck and those things were floating around in the ether, I still was like, 'I don't think so. I don't see why.' Amy and I and the whole crew had the same feeling, which was: That show had a very specific point to make and we felt like we made the point and then we ended the show and we moved on. I always felt like if there wasn't a really compelling reason, there'd be no point in just getting back together just to get back together — as fun as it wasn't as much as we all loved each other."

Parks and Recreation is currently streaming on Netflix before moving to Peacock in October. Peacock is available in three levels — a free, "light" version of the app with select shows and episodes, a $4.99 per month version for ad-supported access to the entire Peacock library or $9.99 for an ad-free experience with the entire library.

