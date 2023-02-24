Party Down Creator John Enbom Would "Love" Fourth Season

After over a decade since it was cancelled, the cult comedy Party Down is officially returning this Friday. The fan-favorite Starz series is back with a long-awaited third season, something that has been talked about in hushed tones ever since the show got cancelled originally. Speaking in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com, we asked series co-creator John Enbom if the show's new season was just a one and done deal like some revivals have been or if there's potential for the series to keep going with a season four. His answer, to the joy of all fans, is an optimistic one.

"I mean, we would love to. We love doing the show and we had hoped to do a third season immediately after the second season, but they sort of uh, changed the whole regime on us. And, you know, how that goes. So yes, we love doing it and, you know, we'd love to do more, and that's kind of where we're at right now, so we'll just see what happens."

Adam Scott returns to the series, reprising his lead role alongside original cast members Ken Marino (The Other Two, Veronica Mars), Jane Lynch (Glee, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Martin Starr (Knocked Up, Silicon Valley), Ryan Hansen (Bless this Mess, Veronica Mars), and Megan Mullally (Will & Grace, The Great North). Previously announced new cast members joining in on the fun include Jennifer Garner (The Adam Project, Yes Day) Tyrel Jackson Williams (Thunder Force, Brockmire), and Zoë Chao (Love Life, The Afterparty). James Marsden (Disenchanted, Dead to Me) recurs as a guest star.

Ten years later, most of the Party Down catering team have moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard (Adam Scott, Severance, Parks and Recreation). After a surprise reunion, the gang find themselves once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests all over Los Angeles.

The third season is executive produced by Party Down alumni Rob Thomas (Veronica Mars, iZombie), John Enbom (iZombie, Benched), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man, Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Dan Etheridge (Veronica Mars, iZombie), and Adam Scott (Severance, Parks and Recreation). Enbom also serves as showrunner. Party Down is produced for STARZ by Lionsgate Television.

The first two seasons of Party Down debuted on STARZ in 2009 and 2010, respectively. Both seasons remain available on STARZ and for download or streaming via the STARZ app.

Party Down Season 3 premieres on STARZ on February 24th.