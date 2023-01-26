Party Down Season 3 Gets Full Trailer

Party Down fans have already been given a teaser and photos hinting at the hilarious return of the Party Down catering service in the upcoming Season 3, with STARZ having now released a full-length trailer for the new episodes. With the original catering crew consisting of figures who never intended to make a career out of the gig, this trailer sheds some insight into what they've been up to in the years since the Season 2 finale, as well as what event brings them back together in an unlikely way. Check out the trailer for Season 3 of Party Down below before it premieres on STARZ on February 24th.

True to series' tradition, the all-new season will feature a slew of can't-miss guest star appearances including Dan Bakkedahl (Veep), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Liv Hewson (Yellowjackets), Fran Kranz (Julia), Ki Hong Lee (Dave), Lyric Lewis (A.P. Bio), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), Nick Offerman (The Last of Us), Judy Reyes (Claws), and Calum Worthy (The Act).

Ten years later, most of the Party Down catering team have moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard (Adam Scott, Severance, Parks and Recreation). After a surprise reunion, the gang find themselves once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests all over Los Angeles.

Scott reprises his role alongside original cast members Ken Marino (The Other Two, Veronica Mars), Jane Lynch (Glee, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Martin Starr (Knocked Up, Silicon Valley), Ryan Hansen (Bless this Mess, Veronica Mars), and Megan Mullally (Will & Grace, The Great North).

Previously announced new cast members joining in on the fun include Jennifer Garner (The Adam Project, Yes Day) Tyrel Jackson Williams (Thunder Force, Brockmire), and Zoë Chao (Love Life, The Afterparty). James Marsden (Disenchanted, Dead to Me) recurs as a guest star.

The third season is executive produced by Party Down alumni Rob Thomas (Veronica Mars, iZombie), John Enbom (iZombie, Benched), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man, Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Dan Etheridge (Veronica Mars, iZombie), and Adam Scott (Severance, Parks and Recreation). Enbom also serves as showrunner. Party Down is produced for STARZ by Lionsgate Television.

The first two seasons of Party Down debuted on STARZ in 2009 and 2010, respectively. Both seasons remain available on STARZ and for download or streaming via the STARZ app.

Party Down Season 3 premieres on STARZ on February 24th.

Are you looking forward to the new season? Let us know in the comments!