First Party Down Season 3 Photos Unveiled

When it originally aired on STARZ, the first two seasons of Party Down failed to earn much of a following, despite the talent involved in the project, but over the past decade, not only have more audiences discovered the sitcom, but figures from the series have gone on to earn acclaim for other efforts to pave the way for a Season 3 of the series to be developed. A teaser for the new episodes was previously unveiled, with all-new photos from the upcoming episodes showcasing guest stars that will be dropping by this revival, with the first two seasons similarly seeing exciting guest stars each episode. Party Down Season 3 premieres on STARZ on February 24th.

Ten years later, most of the Party Down catering team have moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard (Adam Scott, Severance, Parks and Recreation). After a surprise reunion, the gang finds themselves once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests all over Los Angeles.

Scott reprises his role alongside original cast members Ken Marino (The Other Two, Veronica Mars), Jane Lynch (Glee, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Martin Starr (Knocked Up, Silicon Valley), Ryan Hansen (Bless this Mess, Veronica Mars), and Megan Mullally (Will & Grace, The Great North).

Previously announced new cast members joining in on the fun include Jennifer Garner (The Adam Project, Yes Day) Tyrel Jackson Williams (Thunder Force, Brockmire), and Zoë Chao (Love Life, The Afterparty). James Marsden (Disenchanted, Dead to Me) is set to recur as a guest star.

