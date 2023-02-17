Paul Rudd Sports Gray Hair For New Role

✖

Paul Rudd is an actor known for an array of movies ranging from Clueless to Ant-Man, and he'll soon begin production on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. In addition to his acting chops, Rudd is also known for not aging. The actor turned 52 last month, and it's an ongoing joke that he looks the same as he did 20 years ago. However, it appears Rudd is filming a new show called The Shrink Next Door for Apple TV+ and a new photo of him with gray hair is blowing people's minds. According to Variety, Rudd is playing Dr. Isaac "Ike" Herschkopf and the series will follow his relationship with patient Martin "Marty" Markowitz, who is being played by Will Ferrell.

A fan took to Twitter to share the image of gray-haired Rudd. You can check out the tweet below:

Why does Paul Rudd lowkey sexy in grey hair look like the KFC guy pic.twitter.com/N1uIKkU0kG — ♡Hazel-Chan♡ (@SweetHazelCage) May 1, 2021

The Shrink Next Door is inspired by the true story that was documented in the Wondery and Bloomberg Media podcast of the same name. In addition to Rudd and Ferrell, the show is also set to feature WandaVision's Kathryn Hahn, Happy Ending's Casey Wilson, Blockers' Sarayu Blue, and more. The show is being helmed by The Big Sick director, Michael Showalter, from a script written by Succession's Georgia Pritchett. You can read the description here: "Over the course of their relationship, Ike slowly takes over Marty’s life, even moving into Marty’s home and taking over his family business. The series explores how a seemingly normal doctor-patient dynamic morphs into an unprecedentedly exploitative relationship filled with manipulation, power grabs, and dysfunction at its finest."

As for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, early shooting for the movie began in Turkey in February. Principal photography is expected to start in Atlanta later this month. Recently, Evangeline Lilly teased a fitting for her new Wasp costume. In addition to Rudd and Lilly, the movie will also feature the return of Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer. Jonathan Majors is joining the cast as Kang the Conqueror and Kathryn Newton has been cast as the new Cassie Lang.

What do you think of gray-haired Rudd? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

The Shrink Next Door does not have a release date but is expected to premiere later this year. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is scheduled to hit theatres on February 17, 2023.