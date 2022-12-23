Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s Evangeline Lilly Teases First Costume Fitting, Pokes Fun at Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo

✖

Back in February, Evangeline Lilly (Hope Van Dyne/Wasp) revealed that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania would begin filming this summer, and based on her latest Instagram post, it looks like production for the film is on track. The actor took to social media to reveal that she just had her first costume fitting for her new Wasp suit. Lilly joked that she would love to be able to show off the suit, but she doesn't want to be a spoiler like Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk).

"Just had my first Quantumania fitting!!!!!!!!!!! YES I want to show you pics of the Wasp suit. YES I want to sneak you all in the room with me to get excited about what’s to come. But NO I will NOT be a @tomholland2013 nor a @markruffalo Zero spoilers here. Instead I will share that the costumer and tailor were two guys I worked with back on #LOST! 😱😱. Was such a cool blast from the past and a strange collision of worlds! #lostmeetsmarvel," Lilly wrote. You can check out her photos in the post below:

"I find myself pushing against this tough badass chick thing," Lilly previously told Beyond the Mouse. "Which is really interesting because at the beginning of my career I was pushing that so hard. I was like Kate [from LOST] is going to be badass. She's going to keep up with all the guys. She is going to be capable and strong. And then this whole massive shift in the industry happened. Suddenly these characters were everywhere. I guess I must be a contrarian by nature. Because I find myself going 'well hang on a minute.' We're all so fragile and vulnerable and small and soft. And I find myself going 'Woah, we aren't supposed to just be men with boobs'. Like what does it mean to be a woman? That question of what does it mean to be a woman is extremely important right now. What I think is crucial is that we're exploring that right now through our stories."

She added, "I'm really excited. I can't give anything away but I think, my hunch is, I may have manifested something in that space in the Marvel world with Hope van Dyne. Because I think the direction we're going with her might be very satisfying for me in that way."

In addition to Lilly, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will see the return of Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer. Jonathan Majors is joining the cast as Kang the Conqueror and Kathryn Newton has been cast as the new Cassie Lang.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is rumored to be released sometime in 2022.