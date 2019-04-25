Mark Ruffalo Jokes About Paul Rudd's Eternal Youth With Happy Birthday Wish

✖

Another year of the world wondering how Paul Rudd refuses to age. The actor responsible for bringing Ant-Man to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is celebrating his 52nd birthday on Tuesday, yet he looks as youthful as ever. To celebrate Rudd's birthday, his Avengers: Endgame co-star Mark Ruffalo shared a photo across social media with a birthday wish. "Happy birthday, Paul Rudd," Ruffalo wrote. "Did I find the secret behind your eternal youth?" There is a photo attached to the tweet where Rudd, in his Ant-Man costume, is wielding a Nano Gauntlet with all of the Infinity Stones.

The photo seems to have been taken from the set of Avengers: Endgame when the cast and crew were crafting the sequence in which Tony Stark, Bruce Banner, and Rocket Raccoon were building the Nano Gauntlet to leverage the power of the Infinity Stones with a snap of the fingers. Of course, Ant-Man never brandished this gauntlet but Rudd was a part of the cast for these scenes set at Avengers HQ.

Check out the tweet with the photo of Rudd as Ant-Man with the gauntlet below!

Happy birthday, Paul Rudd! Did I find the secret behind your eternal youth? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/z1JzQyCSZL — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 6, 2021

"I’m 80 years old on the inside," Rudd once shared in an interview with the Chicago Tribune. He pointed to his chest and continued, “In here, pure darkness — and a little moisturizer."

More seriously, Rudd did open up about his experiences in the Marvel Cinematic Universe while talking to ComicBook.com.

While speaking with ComicBook.com last year, Rudd talked about joining the team in Avengers: Endgame and the experience he had on the set of the big Marvel movie. "Well, you know, again, it's a bit of a surreal feeling," Rudd said, referring to his time with the casts of Avengers: Endgame as well as Captain America: Civil War. "Also, we're filming everything kind of on the same place. Just even in passing, it's like, 'Oh, hey Benedict.' Yeah, it's cool. It feels a little bit like you're a part of something, and part of a group, and it's nice. Everybody's very cool, very nice, but it's just still so surreal to me."

Rudd is currently gearing up for production on Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which begins filming later this year.

Happy birthday, Paul Rudd!