Netflix has been making a lot of fans unhappy lately by canceling shows and cracking down on password sharing, but today the streaming site made a whole lot of people's day by saving a Peacock series. Girls5eva is a sitcom created by Meredith Scardino that stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps, and Paula Pell as a former early-2000s girl band who decides to reunite. The show had its first two seasons on Peacock, and fans have been eagerly waiting for news about a third season. Today, Netflix announced the surprising platform switch and revealed they've renewed the show.

"Our fame starts 3day, and it won't stop 4morrow, we're girls5eva can we get a high 6?? Girls5eva seasons 1-2 coming to Netflix & season 3 on the way!" Netflix tweeted. It's not a huge surprise the streaming site would want to work with Scardino again after she executive produced and wrote for their successful series, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. You can check out Netflix's post below:

Our fame starts 3day, and it won’t stop 4morrow, we’re girls5eva can we get a high 6??



Girls5eva seasons 1-2 coming to Netflix & season 3 on the way! pic.twitter.com/yXKCwuJxWf — Netflix (@netflix) October 27, 2022

Is Peacock Still Creating Original Content?

In addition to losing Girls5Eva, Peacock has also canceled the Saved by the Bell reboot, but they're not giving up on original content just yet. In addition to announcing a Community movie and Bel-Air being renewed for a second season, the site will also debut Pete Davidson's new sitcom, Bupkis. The show will be a half-hour comedy that is "a heightened, fictionalized version of Davidson's real life." The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie star Edie Falco will be joining the cast as Davidson's mother and Oscar-winner Joe Pesci will be playing Davidson's grandfather. Pesci is signed on as a series regular, marking the actor's second television series since he starred in Half Nelson, which ran for one season in 1985. Bupkis

"Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humor and honest point of view," Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, previously said in a statement. "Bupkis will showcase Pete's funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love as we continue to bolster our Peacock comedy slate. We can't wait to dive in with Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video, and our partners at Universal Television."

Are you excited Netflix picked up Girls5eva? Tell us in the comments!