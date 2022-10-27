Joel McHale Says Community Movie is "Like A Family Reunion But Without A-Holes"

After years of being asked about a movie, the cast of Community can finally confirm that they are returning to the world of Greendale Community College. It was announced last month that the long-awaited Community movie is finally happening and fans of the sitcom could not be happier, especially since most of the cast is returning. The Peacock film is set to see the return of Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong. McHale recently spoke to The Wrap about getting the gang back together again.

"We announced it. Peacock is paying for it, thank you Peacock. So yeah, it's happening and everybody's back," McHale shared. "I'm going to look a lot older. I'm not kidding, so you know that I'm sarcastic about about literally f*cking everything but um, there will be tears," he added. "We did that table read during the pandemic and I cried like a baby afterwards, and I'm not joking."

McHale continued, "Everyone thinks that what I say is joking, but it is like being with-it really is like a family reunion but without a-holes. Because you know, you go to a family you, and you're like, 'Ugh, there's that one cousin of mine. Eugh. He smells.'"

Are Yvette Nicole Brown and Donald Glover in the Community Movie?

While Yvette Nicole Brown and Donald Glover haven't been officially announced for the movie, they are also expected to return. When the news broke, Brown did tweet about it, and it seems like she's excited to return. Community creator Dan Harmon recently provided an update about the cast while speaking with Variety.

"I think that Donald is coming, based on word of mouth, but it's just the deal isn't official or wasn't official. It would be difficult to really commit to doing this thing without Donald," Harmon explained. "So I believe he is coming back. I think if there's names missing from a list, it's because the names that are on the list, their deals are agreed upon enough that it's OK to say they are on the list, and anybody that's not on a list, it's just not the case yet. So there is nothing official about anybody being out."

The Community movie is scheduled to be released on Peacock in 2023.