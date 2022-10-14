Bel-Air Gets Fourth Showrunner in 2 Seasons on Peacock's Fresh Prince Reboot





Bel-Air is getting another showrunner as the Peacock program heads to Season 2. Carla Banks-Waddles will be the new showrunner after being promoted from co-executive producer on the series. The Hollywood Reporter actually broke the news about the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot. Last season, T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson shared the duties. Due to creative differences with Peacock, the duo decided to step away from the project. Chris Collins was the showrunner for Bel-Air when it got picked up years ago. However, the long road of development has led to this moment right here. Now, one of Peacock's biggest surprises of last season heads into a new stretch of episodes looking to balance the achievements of what came before with another voice in the showrunner chair.

"We're elated at the positive response to Bel-Air and that this passionate audience quickly solidified the series into the cultural zeitgeist," said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "Week after week Bel-Air captivated audiences with buzzy cliffhangers and stunning ensemble performances, led by the unmatched Jabari Banks. We can't wait for what's in store for season two."

Peacock describes their smash-hit: "Set in modern-day America, Peacock's new one-hour drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will's complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he's ever known."

"Inspired by pilot director and executive producer Morgan Cooper's viral trailer that reimagined the iconic, culture-defining '90s sitcom, Bel-Air takes a fresh and raw approach to this world of swagger, style, and aspiration, while exploring Will's complex journey through a current lens. The new series features an ensemble cast that introduces Jabari Banks as Will and a creative team that includes Cooper, and co- showrunners and executive producers TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson. Bel-Air is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Westbrook Studios.

