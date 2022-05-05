The Pentaverate Stars Spread the Mike Myers Love in the New Netflix Series

✖

Fans of actor Mike Myers are thrilled to get the all-new Netflix series The Pentaverate, in which he takes on a number of different personas to hilarious results, but home audiences aren't the only ones impressed by Myers, as his costars Richard McCabe and Lydia West were just as delighted by the performer as viewers. With the actor playing a number of diverse roles in the project, the costars were presented with a number of challenges, though pulling off such a complex experience was a bit easier for them than it was for Myers. The Pentaverate is currently streaming on Netflix.

"Well you're only ever really dealing with one Mike Myers at a time, so we're not seeing multiple ones. Mike would generally do a day in each character, so you'd go to multiple locations and shoot with that one character in all those different locations," McCabe recalled to ComicBook.com of the production process. "Whichever character he was inhabiting, it was always rooted in a fundamental truth, and the wonderful prosthetics, the makeup that Louie [Zakarian] did, were just extraordinary. Even if you took that away, you'd still recognize each one of those characters because, as I say, they're completely grounded in truth."

West pointed out, "I, actually, to this day, I met Mike in my trailer on a rehearsal day and he was in a makeup test as Ken Scarborough and, to this day, I haven't ever seen Mike Myers without makeup. So I've met him as Ken, I've met him as Anthony [Lansdowne], but I don't know what Mike looks like."

The series is described, "What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!"

Given his impressive career, Myers has delivered multiple standout performances, with each actor sharing which Myers characters they are most fond of.

"For me, Austin Powers, I think, really. Being British, the whole Austin Powers franchise, it was such a love letter to London and that time. He embodied it," McCabe admitted. "And it was really affectionate, like all things that Mike does, there's a real affection about it, he cares. He's got heart."

West added, "I think I'd say Shrek has to be my Mike Myers dream. Fond memories of childhood when I think about Shrek, so Shrek has a place in my heart."

The Pentaverate is now streaming on Netflix.