The Pentaverate Trailer Reveals Mike Myers' New Netflix Comedy Series

Comedian Mike Myers is up to his old tricks once again. The beloved funnyman played several different characters throughout the Austin Powers franchise and fans loved seeing him wear so many hats in the same project. In May, Myers will once again bring several zany characters to life with the release of his new Netflix comedy series, The Pentaverate. The series tells the story of a secret society that runs the world behind the scenes and is set to make its first season debut on May 5th. Ahead of its release, Netflix revealed a brand new trailer.

In the new footage from The Pentaverate, Netflix shares some quick looks at many of the different characters that Myers is set to play in the film. You can watch the new trailer in its entirety below!

The Pentaverate is about a secret society of men who have been pulling the strings and influencing world events since the Black Plague in 1347. In modern times, a Canadian journalist finds himself caught in a mission to uncover the truth, but the Pentaverate will stop at nothing to stay a secret to the world.

Myers is playing a total of eight characters throughout the series, including the journalist at the center of the story. He's joined in the cast by Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, Jennifer Saunders, and Lydia West. Jeremy Irons narrates the series.

Here's a full list of the characters Myers will be playing:

Ken Scarborough: An old-school Canadian news journalist who sets out to expose the Pentaverate and win his job back.

Anthony Lansdowne: A New England conspiracy theorist, determined to expose the Pentaverate.

Rex Smith: A far-right radio host and highly prominent conspiracy theorist.

Lord Lordington: The Pentaverate's oldest and highest-ranking member.

Bruce Baldwin: Former media mogul.

Mishu Ivanov: Ex-Russian oligarch.

Shep Gordon: Former Rock-N-Roll manager.

Jason Eccleston: A tech genius who invented the Pentaverate's super computer, MENTOR.

In addition to creating and starring in The Pentaverate, Myers executive produces alongside director Tim Kirkby, John Lyons, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, and Jax Weinberg.

What do you think of the new trailer for The Pentaverate? Let us know in the comments!