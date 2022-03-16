Netflix Reveals First Trailer for New Mike Myers Series The Pentaverate

Shrek and Austin Powers star Mike Myers is taking his talents to Netflix for a brand new series, and he’ll once again be pulling extra duty on-screen. On Wednesday, Netflix unveiled the first teaser trailer for The Pentaverate, a new comedy series starring Myers that he also created and executive produces. While the six-episode first season of the series doesn’t arrive until May 5th, the debut trailer offered a look at all of the different characters Myers will be playing.

Just like in Austin Powers, Myers will be acting as the master of disguise for The Pentaverate, taking on eight different roles in the series. You can take a look at the teaser trailer below!

The Pentaverate is about a secret society of men who have been pulling the strings and influencing world events since the Black Plague in 1347. In modern times, a Canadian journalist finds himself caught in a mission to uncover the truth, but the Pentaverate will stop at nothing to stay a secret to the world.

Myers is playing a total of eight characters throughout the series, including the journalist at the center of the story. He’s joined in the cast by Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, Jennifer Saunders, and Lydia West. Jeremy Irons narrates the series.

Here’s a full list of the characters Myers will be playing:

Ken Scarborough: An old-school Canadian news journalist who sets out to expose the Pentaverate and win his job back.

Anthony Lansdowne: A New England conspiracy theorist, determined to expose the Pentaverate.

Rex Smith: A far-right radio host and highly prominent conspiracy theorist.

Lord Lordington: The Pentaverate’s oldest and highest-ranking member.

Bruce Baldwin: Former media mogul.

Mishu Ivanov: Ex-Russian oligarch.

Shep Gordon: Former Rock-N-Roll manager.

Jason Eccleston: A tech genius who invented the Pentaverate’s super computer, MENTOR.

In addition to creating and starring in The Pentaverate, Myers executive produces alongside director Tim Kirkby, John Lyons, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, and Jax Weinberg.

All six episodes of The Pentaverate will arrive on Netflix on May 5th.