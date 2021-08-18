Confirmed today by Disney+ was the news that the fan-favorite animated series Pepper Ann is finally (FINALLY!) set to stream on the service, arriving with the first three seasons of the series on Wednesday, September 8th. Ever since Disney+ launched in November of 2019 many fans of a certain generation have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the show with no sign of when it might happen, or even what the hold up might have been. With only three of the five seasons arriving there are perhaps some rights issues to be sorted out but that hasn't stopped fans from celebrating the news.

Created by Sue Rose, Pepper Ann followed the adventures of its titular unpredictable redhead and her friends and family. The series was notable for tackling some real-life and serious topics like body issues, school assignments, and being raised in a divorced, single-parent household. Pepper Ann also featured episodes with direct parodies of films its young audience probably hadn't seen like Groundhog Day and The Usual Suspects. Perhaps the best known thing about the series though is its opening theme, proclaiming no one's cooler than Pepper Ann.

We've collected some of the fan reactions to the Pepper Ann news below, suffice to say, people are stoked.