Pepper Ann: Beloved Animated Series to Stream on Disney+ Next Month

Confirmed today by Disney+ was the news that the fan-favorite animated series Pepper Ann is finally (FINALLY!) set to stream on the service, arriving with the first three seasons of the series on Wednesday, September 8th. Ever since Disney+ launched in November of 2019 many fans of a certain generation have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the show with no sign of when it might happen, or even what the hold up might have been. With only three of the five seasons arriving there are perhaps some rights issues to be sorted out but that hasn’t stopped fans from celebrating the news.

Created by Sue Rose, Pepper Ann followed the adventures of its titular unpredictable redhead and her friends and family. The series was notable for tackling some real-life and serious topics like body issues, school assignments, and being raised in a divorced, single-parent household. Pepper Ann also featured episodes with direct parodies of films its young audience probably hadn’t seen like Groundhog Day and The Usual Suspects. Perhaps the best known thing about the series though is its opening theme, proclaiming no one’s cooler than Pepper Ann.

We’ve collected some of the fan reactions to the Pepper Ann news below, suffice to say, people are stoked.

Big inspiration

Can’t believe Pepper Ann is finally making it’s way to Disney+, September 8th! Not only can l relive this awesome series, but we can finally get some HD gifs from this wonderfully weird slice of life! Big inspiration on my writing! pic.twitter.com/oYB1aUpodk — Gary (Available For Writing Work) (@mutantastronaut) August 17, 2021

Guest starring Mark hamill

That one time Mark Hamill was on an episode of Pepper Annhttps://t.co/lTfr4lhHYY — Kaylyn Saucedo – MarzGurl ➡️ Fighting the Yakuza (@MarzGurl) August 17, 2021

IT’S OUR TIME

PEPPER ANN STANS RISEE https://t.co/b25oFOJEuA — BEYONCÉ IS COMING 🐝 (@BaraTiddys) August 18, 2021

one of the only good 90s cartoons

Pepper Ann is one of the only good 90s cartoons about a kid/teen just being a kid/teen https://t.co/tvaDdrJnDA — King of Nerds, Terence Wiggins (@TheBlackNerd) August 18, 2021

best news this week

Pepper Ann is coming to Disney+? The best news this week. pic.twitter.com/nHdOkxvh5V — KmartKart (@KmartKart) August 18, 2021

STOKED

Y’all don’t understand how STOKED I am, Pepper Ann was literally the blueprint for me 😭 https://t.co/5NfGdzNxHW — Shara Kirby (@sharanicolelynn) August 17, 2021

I am so pumped

I am so pumped. I’ve got a middle school sketchbook full of drawings from Pepper Ann (and Pokemon and Futurama…) https://t.co/EV79b2EWnS — Radhika Marya (@RadTV) August 18, 2021

