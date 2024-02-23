Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Composer Bear McCreary and Echo Lane Productions Returning For Season 2 (Exclusive)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is returning for a sophomore installment. Earlier this month, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that the serialized adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling novels had been renewed for Season 2. Riordan himself followed up the announcement by confirming that Percy Jackson Season 2 will chronicle the events of The Sea of Monsters, the second story in the core Percy Jackson pentalogy. This next arc will introduce fan-favorite characters such as Tyson but will also flesh out familiar faces like Dior Goodjohn's Clarisse La Rue. Returning talent goes behind the camera as well, as a team that had its fingerprints on just about every second of Percy Jackson Season 1 will be back for round two.

Percy Jackson Season 2 Brings Back Score Team

(Photo: CHELSEA LAUREN/GETTY IMAGES FOR ON DEMAND, Disney+)

The epic orchestral sound of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will retain its composer in Season 2.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Percy Jackson score mixer Ryan Sanchez revealed that his company, Echo Lane Productions, as well as Percy Jackson composer Bear McCreary are returning for the next installment.

"Yeah, we're excited about that," Sanchez said when asked if he and McCreary will be back for Season 2. "It was announced very quickly after the [first] season had ended. That is always a plus, just knowing that everyone in the audience really enjoyed it and was super pleased with it."

Sanchez fronts Echo Lane Productions, a company that specializes in score engineering. Echo Lane Productions was founded in 2018 and helped fine-tune scores in God of War, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and Percy Jackson.

McCreary's Percy Jackson score received praise from fans and critics alike for its nuances throughout Season 1, with compliments highlighting the thematic sound for the show's end credits as well as the individual themes for characters like Medusa and Luke.

"It's such a small world, Bear McCreary actually literally lives a few houses down for me," Luke actor Charlie Bushnell told ComicBook.com in a previous interview. "I met up with him and he took me into his studio and he showed me that scene and he played the theme for me. I got goosebumps the first time I heard it."

All eight episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 are now streaming on Disney+. Percy Jackson Season 2 is currently in pre-production.