Percy Jackson Season 2 Writers' Room Officially Begins, Early Scripts Are "In Excellent Shape"

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is returning for a second season. The green light from Disney CEO Bob Iger arrived just one week after Percy Jackson Season 1 aired its finale, an episode that wrapped up The Lightning Thief arc while simultaneously planting the seeds for what would be coming in The Sea of Monsters, the second story in Rick Riordan's core Percy Jackson pentalogy. After Disney made that sophomore installment official, Riordan confirmed that Percy Jackson Season 2 will in fact adapt The Sea of Monsters and will introduce fan-favorite supporting characters like Tyson and Thalia. Those words were not abstract promises either, as the Percy Jackson writers' room already has Season 2 scripts in motion.

Percy Jackson Season 2 Writers' Room Begins

The next prophecy is being written.

Taking to Threads, Percy Jackson and the Olympians author and series executive producer Rick Riordan revealed that the writers' room has officially begun work on Season 2.

"A good first day yesterday (February 8th) in the PJO season two writers' room! As I mentioned, we had a mini-room going before the WGA strike to start the scripts, on the assumption we'd get a green light, so we aren't starting from zero this week," Riordan wrote. "The scripts we have so far are in excellent shape."

Riordan's "mini-room" reference follow up comments he made to ComicBook.com last year.

"We did have a first sort of short writers' room that at least allowed us to kind of sketch out what Season 2 would look like if it is approved and where the story would start," Riordan said in September 2023. "I think that we got some good preliminary work done. I think it was very solid, and I think everybody felt very good about it."

As evident by Percy Jackson Season 1, the Disney+ adaptation heavily utilized the The Lightning Thief text when crafting the overarching narrative, taking rare liberties to craft original scenes and alter story beats to improve pacing and logic. That structure appears to be how Riordan and company are approaching Season 2.

"Can't wait to see more of Luke, Clarisse, Mr. D in S2. And of course Tyson!" Riordan continued, shouting out four characters that have a pronounced role in The Sea of Monsters book. "It was great to see our writing team again. Going back in today!"

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 is now streaming on Disney+.