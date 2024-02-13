Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2: Who is Tyson? Percy's Half-Brother Explained

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is returning for a sophomore season. Disney renewed the live-action adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling novels for a Season 2 earlier this month. Riordan himself confirmed that Percy Jackson Season 2 will chronicle the events of The Sea of Monsters, the second installment in the core Percy Jackson pentalogy. Season 2 seeds were planted throughout Percy Jackson's first eight episodes as Luke and Annabeth discussed Thalia, a central character to The Sea of Monsters plot, and Grover declared his intention to search for Pan in "the seas," a nod to his imminent exploration of the beastly-infested waters.

Outside of the deliberate nods on the screen, there is one key Sea of Monsters element that received no specific teases in Percy Jackson Season 1.

Percy Jackson Season 2: Who is Tyson?

(Photo: Disney)

The Poseidon family tree expands further in Percy Jackson Season 2. As confirmed by author and executive producer Rick Riordan, Percy Jackson Season 2 will welcome Tyson into the live-action ensemble.

In the books, Percy first meets Tyson in the opening pages of The Sea of Monsters. These two are classmates in the mortal world, both attending Meriwether College Prep. While Percy was enrolled in Meriwether by his mother, Tyson was brought in by the school's administration themselves when he was found living in a refrigerator box on the streets of New York City. That detail is just about the only knowledge of Tyson's past that Percy has.

That changes when Percy's gym class is attacked by Laistrygonian Giants. Tyson defends Percy from flaming dodgeballs, taking the blaze without hesitation.

His immunity to fire and surge of strength made sense when Percy locked eyes eye with Tyson on the other side of The Mist. Upon his arrival to Camp Half-Blood, Tyson is revealed to be a cyclops. Not long after that, a trident hologram hovered over Tyson's lone eye, confirming that Percy's once mortal classmate had now become his other-worldly half-brother. From there, Tyson finds himself alongside Percy and Annabeth as they crash Clarisse's quest to the titular Sea of Monsters.

Beyond The Sea of Monsters, Tyson factors into the remaining three books in the Percy Jackson pentalogy and makes small appearances in sequel series The Heroes of Olympus and The Trials of Apollo.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 is now streaming in full on Disney+. Percy Jackson Season 2 is in pre-production.