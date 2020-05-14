Percy Jackson Fans Are Freaking Out About the Disney+ Announcement

Earlier today came the official news from author Rick Riordan that his book series Percy Jackson is officially coming to television and is in development for Disney+. Naturally, this news quickly saw fans of the novels completely freak out online. Riordan’s books had previously been adapted for the big screen in 2010, directed by none other than Harry Potter filmmaker Chris Columbus, but arrived with mixed feeling from fans. In the time since the fandom of the series have longed for a proper adaptation and eagerly hoped for a TV series, and since they’re finally getting their wish they’ve reacted accordingly. Check out some of the best reactions below.

“For the past decade, you’ve worked hard to champion a faithful on-screen adaptation of Percy Jackson‘s world,” Riordan wrote on Twitter. “Some of you have even suggested it would be a great series for Disney+. We couldn’t agree more! We can’t say much more at this stage but we are very excited about the idea of a live-action series of the highest quality, following the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with The Lightning Thief in season one. Rest assured that Becky and I will be involved in person in every aspect of the show. There will be much more news in the future, but for now, we have a lot of work to do! Buckle up, demigods. It’s going to be a fantastic exciting ride!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the announcement still fresh, and Disney themselves not officially chiming in on it yet, it’s unclear who will be involved either behind or in front of the camera, but this is an exciting development for fans of the young-adult book series in any event.

#PercySaved

GUYS THE ENTIRETY OF THE LIGHTNING THIEF IS SEASON 1 EVERYONE SUPPORT THE SHOW WHEN IT COMES OUT #PERCYSAVED #DisneyAdaptPercyJackson pic.twitter.com/2tVfligBBF — Luka (@lukahalogen) May 14, 2020

Stay calm!!

HOLY SHIT ITS HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/67JnAk6pjL — mira (@miraxami) May 14, 2020

PERCY JACKSON IS COMING TO DISNEY+

PERCY JACKSON IS COMING TO DISNEY+ PERCY JACKSON IS COMING TO DISNEY+ PERCY JACKSON IS COMING TO DISNEY+ PERCY JACKSON IS COMING TO DISNEY+ PERCY JACKSON IS COMING TO DISNEY+ PERCY JACKSON IS COMING TO DISNEY+ PERCY JACKSON IS COMING TO DISNEY+ PERCY JACKSON IS COMING TO DISNEY+ — PERCY JACKSON ON DISNEY+ (@cursedbythegods) May 14, 2020

Slide 4

WE DID IT, I JUST– THIS IS THE BEST NEWS OF THE YEAR, THANK YOU UNCLE RICK. I’VE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS FOR A DECADE. — 𝘼𝙣𝙖 ･° (@bisexymagicman) May 14, 2020

This is all I’m tweeting about now

Slide 6

Slide 7

I’m a 25-year-old law school graduate, and I just squealed like a teenager when I heard this news. 10 years of wishing and hoping later. 🎉Who’s ready to ride, Demigods? On to #CampHalfBlood! #PercyJacksonadaptation #PercyJacksonOnDisneyPlus https://t.co/vVbn5CsRhx — Caitlyn Burnitis (@CaitlynBurnitis) May 14, 2020

Slide 8

OH Y GOD WHAT IN THE WORLD OMGGG FREAKING SHIT WHAT YES OMG RICK OMMGMGG HE FREAKINGGG IS BRINGINF THIS PERCY OHHHHH LET ME CALL MY FRIENDS AND SCREEAM SHITTTT

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/a8YjUlxNtS — 𝐀𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐬 | (@whatajokei) May 14, 2020

Slide 9

this is the best day of my entire fucking LIFE what the FUCK https://t.co/37z580mfIR — georgie 🧚🐉🌱 (@seateeth) May 14, 2020

Slide 10